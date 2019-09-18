Dysart’s Truck Stop announces a change in restaurant hours

Dysart’s Truck Stop and Restaurant in Hermon has announced a change in its restaurant hours effective Oct. 1. The longtime 24/7 staple will be open from 5 a.m. - 12 midnight, 7 days a week. Dysart’s fuel operations and store at the same location will remain open 24/7, with food, sandwiches, and goodies available, as well as full-service pumps.

“This is something we have kicked around for years,” said Mary Dysart Hartt, co-owner of Dysart’s. “The late-night landscape has shifted over time. We have seen the elimination of overnight shifts at many businesses in the area, we have seen fewer and fewer people come out after going to the bars, and trucking laws have changed which has resulted in fewer drivers on the road after midnight. With all of those changes, and even though the rest of the day remains very strong, we just aren’t seeing enough business between midnight and 5 a.m. to justify keeping the restaurant open overnight.”

The trucking laws do not require drivers to be off the road after a certain time, but they do require 10 hours off-duty. Generally, drivers are using their off-duty hours overnight.

“As a business, and as difficult as it is, we must adapt to the changing times,” said Hartt. “It will feel very odd to turn off the lights for a few hours that first night, but we know it’s in the best interest of our business and employees. It doesn’t do anybody

any good to work at such a late hour when the number of customers has decreased overnight because of external changes we cannot control.”

Dysart’s Restaurant opened on Mother’s Day of 1967 and has operated 24/7 with homemade, home-cooked comfort food. Dysart’s has expanded to open several stops starting in 1990 and added a second full-service restaurant on Broadway in Bangor in 2014.

Dysart’s on Broadway is keepings its hours the same: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday; 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; and 7 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday.

Dysart’s Restaurant’s new hours will take effect on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

For more information about Dysart’s, visit

http://www.dysarts.com.