Kicking off The Houlton Agricultural Fair, barbeque, music, and mud festival

Rides are being set up at the fairgrounds in Houlton. Soon things will kick off for the first ever barbeque music mud run festival, which is the first of two events that will be taking place. Paul Cleary is president of the Houlton fair. He says the annual fair typically draws between 8-10 thousand people. They're hoping for about half of that to come out for this weekend's event. Rides will be set up, as well as bounce houses and vendors. The Northern Maine Agricultural fair in Presque Isle begins Friday. Cleary says having two events at the same time will affect everyone. For more information on the Barbeque, music, mud festival and the Houlton Agricultural Fair visit

their website at http://www.houltonfair.org