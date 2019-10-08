This time next week the new bus will get rolling in Presque Isle. Public transportation will shift into gear in one week. Jamie Chandler is co-chair of the Going Places Network. This new addition to the community will add a new service for those in need of public transportation. There are a few different options for paying the 1.75 fares. You will be able to go online to purchase tickets as well. The fixed route system will make 16 stops throughout the city. Beginning on October 15th the bus will operate for free for the first two weeks.