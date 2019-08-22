Northern Light AR Gould Hospital is discontinuing its 911 ambulance services after the end of this year

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital has notified its employees and local town managers that it is discontinuing its 911 ambulance services after the end of this year.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision to make,” says Greg LaFrancois, hospital president. “We have been committed to providing safe, quality emergency care to communities in our region for over 30 years. We understand the ending of this service will cause uncertainty in some communities.”

According to LaFrancois, the decision was inevitable once various central Aroostook towns decided to change their contracted 911 provider.

“There is insufficient volume in 911 calls to maintain a service that meets our quality standards. Presque Isle Fire Department has provided 911 service for the past two years and is capable of expanding their service area,” explains LaFrancois.

Meanwhile, the County needs Critical Care Transport and interfacility transfer services. The hospital will now focus attention on these two essential missions.

This decision is local to the greater Presque Isle region only and has no bearing on other EMS offerings in the Northern Light Health family. Northern Light remains steadfastly committed to offering emergency transport that includes both 911 service and a collaborative regional approach.