The number of Mainers filing for unemployment continues to grow as businesses lay off workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Unemployment claims were approximately 30,900 in the week ending April 4, according to the Maine Department of Labor. That compares with about 800 claims in the same period last year. Commissioner Laura Fortman said more than 76,000 initial claims filed over the past three weeks. That's more than double the number of claims filed in the entirety of 2019.