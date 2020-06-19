State supreme court overturns Marcus Asante's murder conviction

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The state supreme court on Thursday overturned the murder conviction of the accused trigger man in a drug-related killing, the first murder conviction to be set aside in more than a decade in Maine. The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously ruled that the trial judge erred in instructing the jury, handing a legal victory to Marcus Asante, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. But Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber said Asante won’t be released from custody while awaiting a new trial. Asante is serving a 35-year sentence for shooting a man nine times during a drug deal in 2016 in northern Maine.