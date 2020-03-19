WASHINGTON (AP) - The first federal checks to families could be $3,000 for a family of four under the White House proposal to unleash $1 trillion for the coronavirus outbreak. That's according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. He said Thursday the checks would be direct deposited into people’s accounts. The payments would be $1,000 per adult and $500 per child, Mnuchin told Fox Business Network. Congress is racing to complete the Trump administration's $1 trillion plan to stabilize a national economy. Late Wednesday, Trump signed into law a $100 billion-plus bill to boost testing for the virus and guarantee paid sick leave for millions of workers hit by it.