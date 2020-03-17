100 people advised to quarantine by Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention's director

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention's director says the agency has advised quarantine for about 100 people due to exposure to coronavirus. Nirav Shah says that the number is fluctuating, and that other people in the state have been advised by employers to quarantine themselves. He says cases of the virus are spreading in different parts of the state, with evidence of community transmission, and two people have been hospitalized. The state's first case of a child testing positive with the virus took place involving a student from Cape Elizabeth Middle School. District officials say the student is doing well and recovering at home.