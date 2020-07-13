$10,000 donation to go towards adding an additional canine to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s department

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was just awarded a very generous donation of $10,000 to be used in conjunction with the department’s canine program. The donation was made by the newly reinstated Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program. DARE is an education program that seeks to prevent the use of controlled drugs, membership in gangs, and violent behavior. This program was phased out in Aroostook County over 15 years ago.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office currently has one canine in service, which resides in the northern Aroostook County area. It is the goal of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office to utilize this extra funding to add an additional canine in the southern Aroostook County area.

With the help of great organizations like this, it is easier to provide an added level of security to the communities we serve.