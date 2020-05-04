1,205 COVID 19 cases reported for Maine, 69 of those are probable

As of the 12:30 pm update from Maine CDC, there has been 1,205 confirmed cases in Maine. 720 of those cases are reported as recovered.
There remains 2 active cases of coronavirus in Aroostook County.
Of the 1,205 cases 1,136 are confirmed and 69 are considered probable.
What are Probable Cases? There are two instances in which someone can meet the probable case definition:
A close contact identified through an epidemiological investigation of a confirmed case becomes symptomatic OR
An individual has a positive SARS-CoV-2 serology test AND
Is a close contact of a confirmed case (as identified through an epidemiological investigation) OR
Is symptomatic with:
A cough and/or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing OR
At least two of the following symptoms:
Fever
Chills
Repeated shaking with chills
Muscle pain
Headache
Sore throat
New loss of taste or smell