15 Aroostook County graduates granted scholarships

The 6th annual Aroostook Aspirations Initiative College Success Program was hosted at Umpi's Campus Center and $1000 Scholarships were given to each one of the 15 students attending. Sandy Gauvin Aroostook Aspirations Initiative co-founder and president says, "Our sole purpose is to get the kids through college and get them to stay in The County and help build up our workforce." A requirement of the scholarships is that all the students who attended this year return to the College Success Program again next year for more skills and tools to prepare them for college and a career.