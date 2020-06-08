18-year-old who spent 10 hours cleaning up after NY protest gifted car, scholarship

When a high school senior from New York decided to help clean up his community after some destructive protests, he was rewarded with a car, insurance for a year and a full college scholarship.

Antonio Gwynn, 18, spent 10 hours cleaning up his community in Buffalo, New York, after some destructive protests. He says it’s something his mother, who died in 2018, would have done. (Source: WKBW/CNN)

Antonio Gwynn, 18, was watching protests Monday night on Facebook Live when he saw some demonstrations become destructive in his home city of Buffalo, New York.

“I felt disgusted. My nerves were bad. They're destroying a city that could actually be very beautiful,” Gwynn said.

In the middle of the night, Gwynn left his house and spent the next 10 hours cleaning up the community. He says it’s something his mother, who died in 2018, would have done.

When Matt Block heard about Gwynn’s good deed, he decided to pitch in by giving the 18-year-old his 2004 red convertible Mustang.

"I couldn't come to grips with selling it, and this was a good way for me to get rid of it and know someone that gets it is going to appreciate it, I think," Block said.

Bob Briceland from Briceland Insurance Agency will be covering Gwynn’s insurance for one year.

“I just felt compelled to help him out. We just need to get together our whole city and show people how there's so many good people here," Briceland said.

Gwynn says he has also been offered a full ride to Buffalo’s Medaille College. The high school senior had originally planned to go to trade school and save up for college. Now, he can complete that goal right away, studying business and mechanics on the side.

“I literally stopped, pulled over and started crying. So did my great aunt, and my little cousin did, also,” Gwynn said. “It doesn't feel real. It feels like this is a movie going on."

Gwynn intends to start his own car repair shop, and of course, he plans to continue paying all this kindness forward.

"I always wanted to be someone that can help everyone with their car problems, so this is a great opportunity I have right in front of me," he said.

Gwynn says he hopes his mother would be proud of him.

