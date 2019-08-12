19th Annual International Muskie Derby in Fort Kent

It was a great day to start the annual Muskie Fishing Derby in Fort Kent. Hundreds of anglers have registered for the weekend-long derby, and not just for muskies. The 19th Annual International Muskie Derby runs through Sunday afternoon. Muskie is the most common fish to be fought for in the Saint John fisheries, but anglers and volunteers for the derby say they are awarding the top 3 largest basses caught as well. The fishing derby ends August 11th, 2019 on Sunday afternoon for the Muskie and Bass anglers. And a big two thousand smackaroos is the grand prize for the biggest muskie caught!