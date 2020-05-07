2 Men Charged for Unlawful Possession of Drugs

On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Officer Kegan McPherson responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Vaughn Street in Caribou. Upon investigation, Justin Adams, 30 of Caribou, was apprehended and charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs (Class A Felony Offense), Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs(Class C Felony Offense), Illegal Possession of Hypodermic Apparatuses, Violation of Conditional Release and Refusing to Submit to Arrest.

Justin Adams was also wanted on a warrant for BURGLARY, THEFT (both Class B felony offenses), AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (a Class C felony offense) and UNAUTHORIZED USE OF PROPERTY for an incident reported in January 2020 investigated by Sergeant Keith Ouellette. Adams also has pending charges from April 2, 2020 for OUI DRUGS, TRAFFICKING IN SCHEDULED DRUGS investigated by Officer Kegan McPherson. Adams was transported to the Aroostook County Jail and his bail has been set for $20,000.

As part of the May 6, 2020 incident, Brandon Corey, 31 of Presque Isle, was also charged with UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED DRUGS. Corey was summonsed and is scheduled for court on July 9, 2020.

