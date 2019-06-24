2 familiar faces welcomed back to the County

Dr. Abby and Paige Small are some of the newest eye doctors in The County. The sisters are joining the family business that dates back over a century. Dr. Abby Small says it's important to have regular eye exams to ensure everything to do with your eye is healthy.

Small says, "Vision is one thing, your ocular health is another and sometimes they overlap and if there are issues it does affect your vision, sometimes you don't realize you have issues because your vision still remains clear. We want to address those things as early as possible to make sure it doesn't progress to a point when it is affecting your vision." Often times when people see clearly they don't feel the need to have an exam, but Dr. Abby Small says that's not the case.

According to the CDC eye diseases often develop without symptoms at first, and an eye exam can spot problems early when they're most treatable.

