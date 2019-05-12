22 year old killed after driving on the wrong lane of I-95

A woman has been killed after driving in the wrong lane on I-95 in Augusta. State Police are working to determine why this young woman was driving her car in the wrong lane, colliding head on with two other cars on I-95 Saturday night. According to state police, the driver, 22 year old Sierra Prescott from Saco, was killed instantly in the crash. A second woman who was a passenger in one of the other cars was critically injured. 44 year old Shuba Raja was flown by the Lifeflight helicopter to CMMC in Lewiston. Raja was a passenger in a car driven by 40 year old Vikram Kumar of Bangor. The third vehicle involved in the crash was driven by 61 year old Frederick Homans of Northport. The two other drivers were taken to MaineGeneral with minor injuries. The northbound lanes of the interstate in Augusta were closed for three hours , as troopers investigated the crash, which took place about 8:30 pm.

