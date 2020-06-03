222 Cares Helping To Feed Veteran During Unprecedented Time

It is a difficult time for everyone in this COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes veterans.

Older veterans are more vulnerable to Coronavirus, especially if they have pre-existing conditions.

The 222 cares organization is made up of a team of veterans, helping to make sure those that served are taken care of during this unprecedented time.

They will be giving away boxes of non-perishable good to veterans on Friday, June 5th at the Aroostook Centre Mall from 11 AM to 2 PM.

They will also be in Houlton at the American Legion on Friday June 5th at the from 3:30 PM to 6 PM.

