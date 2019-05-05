26-year-old arrested without incident in connection with Gallo

A second person has been arrested in connection with the man arrested for the high speed chase. On Friday May 3rd at approximately 6:30 PM, Officer Chandler Madore took 26 year old Benjamin Lockner of Virginia, into custody for Receiving Stolen Property (Class C). Lockner, along with Anthony Gallo, was in possession of a motor vehicle stolen from Auburn. According to the Van Buren Police Department’s Facebook page, Lockner and Gallo made unauthorized entry into Canada through the Woodstock, NB Port of Entry before running through the Port of Entry in Van Buren several hours later. Police say they abandoned the vehicle in the vicinity of Roosevelt Ave before it was located by US Border Patrol Agents.

Gallo was arrested in the early morning hours of May 3 after stealing another vehicle in Van Buren leading multiple agencies on a pursuit that ended in Houlton.

Lockner was taken into custody without incident following an extensive investigation into his involvement and possession of the vehicle reported stolen from Auburn. He is currently being held pending arraignment. Additional charges are expected.

