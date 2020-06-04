26-year-old woman deceased following incident involving Edmundston Police Force

26-year-old woman from British Columbia has died following an incident in Edmundston.

On June 4, 2020, around 2:30 a.m., the Edmundston Police Force received a request to check on the well-being of a woman at an apartment building on Canada Road in Edmundston.

The responding police officer was confronted at the scene by a woman holding a knife who made threats. The officer discharged a firearm. Resuscitation efforts were made, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and the investigation is continuing.

The Edmundston Police Force has requested the services of an independent agency to conduct a review of the incident to ensure police actions were appropriate and conform to policing standards.

As a matter of accountability and transparency for the independent review, the New Brunswick RCMP is providing investigative and forensic support.