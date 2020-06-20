2nd ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death posts bail

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is out of jail after posting bail.

According to online records, 26-year-old J. Kueng, posted bail of $750,000 and was released from the Hennepin County Jail, with conditions, about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kueng is charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in the arrest of Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died May 25 after another officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck.

Another former officer charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd’s death, Thomas Lane, posted bail earlier this month.

Chauvin is being held on $1 million bail at Minnesota’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights.

