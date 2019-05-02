2nd graders donate to the special olympics

– Last fall, during International Credit Union week in October, County elementary second grade classrooms were invited to take an educational tour of NorState Federal Credit Union facilities in Madawaska, Van Buren, Eagle Lake, Ashland, Fort Kent and Presque Isle to learn how money is saved and how transactions are done, and the ins and outs of daily operations at a credit union.

During the tours, each student went home with a gym bag and a classroom savings bank. NorState challenged each classroom teacher and students to save their spare change throughout the winter months and raise money for Special Olympics of Maine and had until credit unions’ Youth Month which occurs throughout the month of April to save spare change. Through the following months, some teachers requested financial literacy visits by the credit union to help educate their students about the importance of saving, spending and sharing.

To bring to a close a month-long celebration themed the future is yours, picture it, save for it, share it, NorState FCU revisited each classroom, presented a "mini" financial literacy lesson about saving, spending and giving and gave each student a bank to bring home, that had individual compartments to deposit their coins in, labeled SAVE, SPEND, GIVE in hopes that they continue learning about saving money, how to responsibly spend on needs versus wants and how to be charitable as well.

The second graders proceeded to donate their classroom bank savings and pool them all together for donation to Special Olympics.

Total collected by the students overall was a little over $350.00. NorState matched a portion of their savings as promised and the totals raised being donated to Special Olympics will be 600.00.

Pictured with students at Dr. Levesque’s Elementary School in Frenchville is NorState’s Financial Literacy Coordinator, Danielle Hebert showcasing a short lesson on needs versus wants. Pictured is Bryce Hebert a 2nd grader with his take home bank from NorState FCU and Ms. Danielle.

Participating classrooms included Madawaska Elementary, Dr. Levesque’s in Frenchville, Fort Kent Elementary, Presque Isle Elementary, Easton Elementary, Van Buren Elementary and Ashland Schools. The top fundraising class was Mrs. Hedou at Madawaska Elementary School with a total of $70.93!

