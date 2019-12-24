Three people charged with possession of methamphetamine and operation of a methamphetamine lab

3 people have been arrested for possession of methamphetamine and operation of a methamphetamine lab on Monday night. Officials served 41 year old Jamie Kaelin a search warrant at his home in Crystal. Kaelin and 35 year old Andrea Pipes were home when authorities arrived and searched the house. Agents found methamphetamine and evidence of methamphetamine being manufactured in the residence. They also seized four firearms that are suspected of being illegally possessed. 49 year old Todd Burdick of Sherman was also arrested in connection with the investigation. Police report that Burdick was on probation for making methamphetamine in 2016 that led to two fires in Sherman.

MDEA was assisted by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and Patten Fire Department. They were taken to Aroostook County Jail. Kaelin and Pipes both had bail set at $750 and Burdick was denied bail. Burdick will be returning to court for violating conditions of probation.

