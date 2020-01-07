30 Vehicle Pile Up on Northbound I-95 Results in Multiple Injuries and Busy Tuesday Morning

State Police now say about 30 vehicles were involved in this morning’s chain reaction crash on Interstate 95 in Carmel. The crash has closed the northbound lanes. There have been some injuries, including one serious that the Lifeflight helicopter landed in the road, north of the crash site, to transport that person to a Bangor hospital.

Several hundred motorists have been stranded behind the crash site and troopers and the Maine Department of Transportation are making plans to utilize a crossover to get those vehicles turned around.

Initial reports say blinding sun may have caused the first crash about 7:45 AM, and then several other vehicles collided in a chain reaction. A team of troopers and a fleet of wreckers are on scene to clear the road of the wrecked vehicles and the northbound side is expected to remain closed until – at least – noon.