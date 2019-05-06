3440 diapers collected during Pines 2nd annual diaper drive

Caribou, Maine – Keeping infants and toddlers clean, dry, and healthy is key to building a solid foundation for all children to reach their full potential. But one in three families struggles to provide clean diapers for their baby, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

"Families, predominantly in rural communities that do not have access to big box stores spend nearly twice the amount on diapers. The cost adds up so quickly as an average baby, may go through as many as a dozen diapers a day." said Kim Chabre, LSW-C, Care Coordinator at Pines Women’s & Children’s Health Center located on the Cary Medical Center campus. “Babies without clean diapers are exposed to more potential health risks and over twenty percent of children in Aroostook County live in poverty. An average monthly supply of diapers costs approximately $80,” said Chabre.

Chabre went on to say “The overreaching goal of our drive was to generate a diaper bank that families can truly rely on. The diaper drive was hugely successful in thanks to the communities we serve through our health center locations, area businesses who donated and the staff at Pines. Our team was once again, so overjoyed to be able to assist our patients and their families who find themselves in a direct need. As a Community Health Center, we always do our best to improve emotional and physical wellbeing of all of our patients in and out of the office. In 2018 we collected a total of 1,310 diapers. This year we were able to collect 3,440 diapers.”

For more information about Pines Health Services diaper bank please call Pines Women’s & Children’s Health Center at 207-498-6921.

