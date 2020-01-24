35th Annual Maine Potato Conference and Trade Show

Nearly 250 farmers, industry managers, and researchers gathered at the Caribou Inn & Convention. Doctor John Jemison, an Extension Professor at the University of Maine says it's his first assisting with organizing the conference. He says it's a very important event.

"There's no better opportunity to get your message or the research out to people then this. People are really really busy and when you can get them to come to this meeting and sit in their chair and be involved and actively involved. I really like setting up panels with farmers so farmers can learn from farmers," says John Jemison.