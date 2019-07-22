$36 Million dollars awarded to MaineDOT towards Madawaska international bridge

Senator Susan Collins announced today that the MaineDOT has been awarded 36 million dollars for the replacement of the Madawaska International Bridge.

The funding was awarded through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America or INFRA Program, which leverages federal grants to help communities invest in high-priority projects to fix crumbling infrastructure. Last year, only 26 projects across the country were chosen for this highly selective program. The Madawaska International Bridge was deemed fracture critical, which is bridge speak for in poor condition, in October 2017 and has been posted with a five ton weight limit ever since. This week, the MaineDOT announced that all lanes of the bridge will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from July 22-27 and July 29-30. Senator Collins explained to us earlier today how the selection process works for this program.