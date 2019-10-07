.38 Special and Lynyrd Skynyrd bassist Larry Junstrom dies at 70

Larry Junstrom, who rocked us as a founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd and as the long-time bassist for .38 Special, has died at age 70.

.38 Special announced his death on the band’s website and on social media Sunday.

“The Big Man on the Big Bass has left us. He rocked arenas all over the world and succeeded in living his dream,” the band said.

“He was truly one of a kind, a congenial traveling companion and a great friend to all with a humorous slant on life that always kept our spirits high - a kind man with a big heart for everyone who crossed his path. There will never be another like him.”

Junstrom met original Lynyrd Skynyrd lead singer Ronnie Van Zandt when they were teenagers and helped found the band in 1964 along with Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, and Bob Burn. He played with Lynyrd Skynyrd until 1971 when he was replaced before the band released their first major album.

Six years later, Junstrom would join Van Zant’s younger brother Donnie with .38 Special. He played on all 12 of the band’s studio albums before retiring from the group in 2014, following a hand injury.

