4-year-old cancer survivor who loves Bumblebee gets yellow car surprise for his birthday

Four-year-old cancer survivor Whitaker Weinburger is buzzing with excitement after this week’s epic birthday surprise.

The birthday boy loves the Bumblebee character from "Transformers," so they put out a plea on social media for yellow vehicles to come to northern Virginia to surprise him on his one-mile walk to school. (Source: Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office)

His parents wanted to make his fourth birthday special, because he's been sick every birthday of his young life.

The boy loves the Bumblebee character from “Transformers,” so they put out a plea on social media for yellow vehicles to come to northern Virginia on Sept. 11 to surprise him on his one-mile walk to school.

“We hope to see our street teeming with yellow cars on Whitaker’s birthday, and can’t wait to see his joy and surprise,” said a Facebook event page. “For us, the magic of the thousands of you who care has been an everlasting gift.”

When Wednesday came, the turnout didn’t disappoint.

Yellow vehicles of all shapes and sizes – from cars to firetrucks – began arriving before dawn in Alexandria.

"It's just very overwhelming to see all the support," Whitaker’s aunt Marah Smart said. "The kid has been through hell.”

Every birthday his entire life has been hard to celebrate while fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma.

After Whitaker beat back cancer this past year, his parents decided to throw their Bumblebee-obsessed son a 4th birthday party like no other.

After well-wishers sang to him, the birthday boy began his walk to preschool.

"Whitaker, what do you think about this? It's bumblebee everywhere," said mom Erin Weinburger.

You see, this young man thinks all yellow vehicles transform into Bumblebee. It’s all he talks about.

And he wasn’t disappointed.

"Bumblebee. Bumblebee. Bumblebee," Whitaker squealed. "I want to keep all of them."

Mom was just about overwhelmed.

"You want to keep them all?" Erin Weinburger said as she tried to take it all in. "This is crazy. This is absolutely crazy."

One estimate put the number of vehicles at over 200. All of it for little Whitaker.

“It’s amazing. I can’t believe how great this is,” mom said. “I can’t believe how many people showed up, such an insanely great community we live in.”

