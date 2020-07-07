$400,000 awarded to Northern Maine Development Commission

Washington, D.C. –U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced that $1.6 million has been awarded to support the redevelopment and revitalization of small businesses in Maine that have suffered financial harm as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding, awarded through the Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) CARES Act Recovery Assistance Program, will support Androscoggin, Kennebec, Somerset, Waldo, Aroostook, Washington, Penobscot, Oxford, Cumberland, and York counties.

“This public health and economic crisis has taken a toll on many small businesses and communities throughout Maine,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “We welcome this funding that will support these organizations in their ongoing efforts to connect small businesses, individuals, and families with the resources they need to weather this difficult time.”

The funding is allocated as follows:

Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments has been awarded $400,000.

Kennebec Valley Council of Governments has been awarded $400,000.

Northern Maine Development Commission has been awarded $400,000.

Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission has been awarded $400,000.

This funding will assist the organizations with developing an economic recovery plan, deploy disaster recovery coordinators, provide needed technical assistance to local stakeholders, and fund necessary technology and staff support for pandemic-response activities. Senators Collins and King recently announced similar funding for the Eastern Maine Development Corporation.

The CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020, provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities respond to the coronavirus.