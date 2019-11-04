46 tons of unwanted drugs and vaping materials collected during Take Back Day

DEA New England and its partners collected 92,875 pounds of prescription drugs, electronic vaping devices and cartridges during the 18th National Drug Take Back Day on October 26th. The following is a breakdown of collected weights for the six New England states:

Maine – 31,180 lbs.

Massachusetts – 30,959 lbs.

New Hampshire – 12,266 lbs.

Connecticut – 6,958 lbs.

Vermont – 6,734 lbs.

Rhode Island – 4,778 lbs.

“Thanks to the public, 46 tons of unwanted, expired, unused, unwanted prescription drugs, electronic vaping devices and cartridges have now been taken out of harm’s way across New England,” says DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “These events are only made possible through the hard work of our law enforcement, coalitions and community partners and DEA thanks each and every one of them for their efforts.”

The 92,875 pounds of drugs and vaping materials collected last month is almost four times the 25,810 pounds of unwanted drugs that DEA New England and its partners collected during the first National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in September 2010.

