4th Annual Austin's Ride for suicide awareness happening this weekend

Join the Pine State Motorcycle Club and the Austin James West Memorial Scholarship Fund as we ride to raise awareness for suicide and mental illness.

15 year old Austin West of Van Buren lost his long time battle with depression and took his own life on July 2, 2016. The Memorial Ride departs from Whited Truck Center in Presque Isle, heads North towards the beautiful St. John Valley and Long Lake area and ends in Austins hometown of Van Buren.

No registration fees. Donations accepted. All funds raised benefit the scholarship fund.

Registration starts at 10:00am, Kickstands up at 11am