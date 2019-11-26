5 vehicle crash in Westfield closes down part of Route 1

Police say yesterday, Dylan Noland of Linneus was traveling north when he clipped a plow on the front of a MDOT truck, operated by Troy Doody as they met on a curve. This collision caused the Nissan to spin around where it struck a Honda sedan, operated by Janet Grivois of Grand Isle traveling south behind the plow truck. The initial crash ripped the plow off the front of the truck causing it to strike a Toyota sedan, operated by Michael Smith of Etna who was traveling north behind the Nissan. The Toyota lost control spinning across the southbound lane striking the guardrail. After it bounced off the guardrail it was struck in the right rear corner by a Pepsi tractor trailer unit heading south. Dylan Noland and Janet Grivois were transported to the hospital with minor injuries by Crown Ambulance. Everyone else in the accident was treated on scene.