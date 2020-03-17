PIPD seeking the public's help to identify these men

The Presque Isle Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify these men. Police say they are responsible for recently damaging equipment at Bradley’s car wash in Presque Isle. If you have any information one who these men are please call the Presque Isle Police Department at 764-4476. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-638-8477 or send a text message to 538-8477. The owner of Bradley's Car Wash is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of these men.