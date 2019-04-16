Caribou man wanted by police

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and the Caribou Police Department are actively seeking to arrest 27-year-old Chad Peterson of Caribou. There is an active warrant for the arrest of Peterson on charges of violation of protection order and domestic violence terrorizing. Peterson has been given multiple attempts to turn himself in to face these charges.

If you have any information regarding Peterson’s whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842, CPD at 493-3301 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477.

If Peterson is captured based on your information called into Crime Stoppers, you may be eligible for a cash reward.