Town officials reach out to citizens in flood-prone areas

Town officials in Wallagrass and Fort Kent are reaching out to residents, offering help and advice as flooding continues to be a concern in Aroostook County.

In Wallagrass, if you are in need of assistance this weekend for flooding issues, call the Town Manager's cell phone at (207) 231-1425.

Wallagrass has sandbags and gravel available upon request. If you or someone you know is in need, do not hesitate to call the Town Manager or message the Town of Wallagrass on facebook.

In Fort Kent, town officials are asking for residents to temporarily discontinue using their sump pumps if they're attached to the town's sewer lines.

"The Fort Kent Wastewater Department is asking all residents who are currently using sump pumps attached to the town sewer system to discontinue use immediately. This is not a permissible use, sump pumps are not allowed to go into the town sewer," says Town Manager Suzie Paradis in a facebook post.

At this time, the Water Department is experiencing high flows into the the system and are having issues keeping up with the flows and clean water from sump pumps. Continuing sump pump use into the sanitary system will create overload issues and sewer backups.

