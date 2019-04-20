Program gets participants over a million dollars in refunds

The Aroostook Cash Coalition has completed another successful year of assisting qualified individuals with their tax returns.

The United Way of Aroostook worked with several other agencies to provide County residents with assistance preparing their returns. The program and volunteer coordinator for United Way, says last year a couple hundred clients were served. This year, thanks to many volunteers, about 1,000 people received assistance doing their taxes.

Athena Hallowell, Asset Organizer for the Aroostook CASH Coalition, says "We're really happy to report that this year's Aroostook Cash Coalition was a great success. We served over a thousand households here in Aroostook County, bringing back over a million dollars to The County in refunds. We had 50 volunteers who gave us countless hours."

Volunteers gave 1,500 hours of their time and talent, helping people with their tax returns. In addition to doing returns, opportunity guide volunteers provided clients with information on local programs and resources to help them establish or maintain their financial stability.

