New carbon tax in NB is driving even more motorists across the border

Updated: Wed 9:11 AM, Apr 24, 2019

Gas stations along the US, Canadian border are noticing an increase in New Brunswicker's coming over to fill up their tanks. In Canada a federal carbon tax was applied to all fossil fuels sold in New Brunswick, including gasoline..which means higher prices at the pumps. News Source 8's Ashley Blackford explains.

 