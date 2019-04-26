Maine Community College System President sets goals

The Maine Community College System's new president was at Northern Maine Community College today, meeting with faculty, staff, students and community members.

In higher education for more than 20 years, David Daigler served as System Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, before being named president in January of this year. He says he fell in love with the business of educating students. He says he has three goals as he moves forward.

"We have built ourselves around three strategic initiatives. One is access, we've talked about that. The other is student success - making sure that those students who are with us are succeeding, that we are working with them, meeting them as students and understanding all of the challenges that they have and helping to support them. And then reconnection with those students, so that higher education in our world is not a one-and-done environment, it's a constant relationship throughout a lifetime career."

Daigler takes over following the departure of President Derek Langhauser, who served from 2015 to 2018.