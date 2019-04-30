Presque Isle now providing ambulance service in Fort Fairfield

Effective May 1st, the town of Fort Fairfield will have ambulance services provided to the town by the city of Presque Isle.

No interruptions in care or delays in service are expected as a result of the change. Fort Fairfield will continue to have 24-hour emergency services.

In a release on the Fort Fairfield Police Department facebook page, officials say they believe this change will help the town maintain a high quality of service at a cost-effective rate to citizens. If you are in need of care, continue to dial 9-1-1 to receive emergency services in Fort Fairfield.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Chief Shawn Newell, Director of Public Safety, at 472-3808.