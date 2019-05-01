Maine bill banning sale and distribution of Styrofoam signed into law

Governor Janet Mills has signed into law LD 289 “An Act to Prohibit the Use of Certain Disposable Food Service Containers,” sponsored by Rep. Stanley Zeigler of Montville, which prohibits the sale or distribution of disposable food service containers made of polystyrene – more commonly known as Styrofoam – in Maine, beginning January 1, 2020.

Polystyrene food containers are a significant contributor to environmental plastics pollution. Due to their light weight, they are easily wind-blown during waste handling processes. They then break down into microplastics, carrying toxins when ingested by wildlife, where they eventually make their way into the nation’s food supply. There are at least 14 Maine towns and cities that have banned polystyrene disposable food containers at the local level and two additional towns will see their polystyrene ban take effect at the end of this month.

“Polystyrene cannot be recycled like a lot of other products, so while that cup of coffee may be finished, the Styrofoam cup it was in is not. In fact, it will be around for decades to come and eventually it will break down into particles, polluting our environment, hurting our wildlife, and even detrimentally impacting our economy,” says Governor Mills. “That is why several municipalities across the state have already taken steps to ban polystyrene. This legislation will create consistency for businesses that operate in multiple municipalities, provide ample time to adjust to the change, promote sustainable Maine-made alternative containers, and take an important step forward in protecting our environment.”

“With Governor Mills’ signature on this legislation, Maine is now leading the nation in dealing with polystyrene pollution,” says Rep. Paige Zeigler, D-Montville, the bill’s sponsor. “Polystyrene is harmful to humans, it puts strain on our fish stocks and it can’t be recycled. Thankfully, there are Maine-made alternatives ready to be used. This shift to using sustainable containers and materials is a shift to a cleaner Maine.”