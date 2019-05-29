ATV Maine reports most ATV trails, except rail beds, remain closed in The County

ATV Maine reports as of May 29th, most trails in Aroostook County are still closed, except rail beds.The organization reports some might open June 1st, others by June 8th. Irving has a stipulation that in order to ride trails on their lands, that you belong to or are an associate member of a recognized club.

Here is the list of Irving Woodlands recognized clubs in Aroostook County:

* Allagash ATV Club

* Aroostook Riders

* Aroostook Valley ATV Club

* Big 13

* Borderline ATV Club

* Caribou ATV Club

* Eagle Lake Trail Blazers

* Frenchville ATV Riders

* Grand Isle ATV Club

* Island Falls Freewheelers

* Knowles Corner ATV Club

* Madawaska Valley ATV Club

* Masardis ATV Club

* Northern Ridge runners

* Patten ATV Club

* Portage Lakers

* Sinclair ATV Club

* Sly Brook Trail Blazers

* St. Agatha ATV Club

* Star City ATV Club

* Valley ATV riders

* Van Buren ATV Club

Officials ask that riders obey all signage and stay off closed trails.