98 year-old becomes a certified scuba diver

William Lambert, a 98 year-old resident of Rockford, went scuba diving at the beginning of the year. Diving with 4 year-old Jaxson Bosselman, they went diving in Cozumel, Mexico where they attempted to break the records and become the oldest and youngest scuba divers ever.

While this isn't the first time William Lambert went scuba diving, he doesn't plan on stopping with his certification. (Source: WIFR)

Back in the 1930's, Lambert was a member of the Boy Scouts and he thought it would be a perfect day, to join Jaxson and other troop members, and get scuba certified.

Lambert says, "It's something to do and it sounded fun to do so I tried it and liked it. We got a lot of people that have to be certified so I came with them. From my perspective, go for it. That's the best answer I could give you, is to go for it. That's the best answer I could give you is to go for it. It's fun and it's good for you."

With this certification, he doesn't plan on slowing down when it comes to scuba diving any time soon. Lambert will turn 99 on Sept. 5.

