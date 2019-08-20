Updated: Methamphetamine found in toy section of store in Madawaska

A correction and update to a story Newssource 8 is continuing to follow. Madawaska Police Department reported they were contacted by one of their locals stores after one of their employees found a small plastic bag on a shelf in the toy section of the Family Dollar Store. This accrding to Madawaska Police Chief Ross Dubois.

The contents of the bag were tested and a positive test result came back that the material was Methamphetamine hydrochloride.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Madawaska police at 728-6356