60 year old man dead after motorcycle crash in Amity

A 60 year old man was killed on Saturday after he lost control of his motorcycle in Amity. According to the the state police, Jeffrey Warren of Dedham was traveling North on route 1 on his harley davidson motorcycle when he lost control. Police say his bike went down on it's side, causing Warren to come off the bike and go into a thick wooded area. A helmet was located at the crash scene, but did not appear to have been worn by Warren at the time of the crash. Houlton Ambulance and other nearby first responders responded along with Trooper Cooper Plaisted and Sgt. Josh Haines.