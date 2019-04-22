60 years later the evolution of rights for those with disabilities

Clarence Sundram a human rights advocate said, "There's no question that the condition of people's lives today are much better than they were. Children with disabilities were routinely excluded from school." In the past families only had 2 choices when it came to caring for a disabled person and that was either caring for them themselves or putting them in institutions which were sometimes neglectful and abusive. Sundram said he met a bunch of people visiting their programs who have been at this, for 25 to 40 years. he added, "That's just remarkable!" Sundram wants people to remember the advocacy work that they began 60 years ago doesn't end. Sundram adds, "It's important to stay vigilant and remember everyone deserves their basic human rights disabled or not."