The U.S. Transportation department announced 157 million dollars for airport infrastructure grants to 34 airports in the US, one of those being Presque Isles.

“6.8 million dollars to do the commercial ramp. This ramp is where if you get fedex packages, people like amazon prime and all of that stuff, how that gets to your front door in actually through the Presque isle airport and they use this ramp, the Fedex folks and the UPS air ground folks.”