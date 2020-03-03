72-Year-Old Man Survives Snowmobile Accident

Chief Tom Pelletier of the Fort Kent Police Department says around 10:30, Roland Reid was in the process of moving his sled from a parking lot behind Rock's restaurant when the throttle on the 2013 Arctic Cat got stuck. Reid crossed the parking lot, striking a 5-foot snowbank, becoming airborne. The sled landed in another parking lot, hitting an apartment building and ejecting Reid. Reid suffered substantial injuries and was transported to Northern Maine Medical Center. Pelletier says Reid is listed in stable condition. Both the sled and apartment building sustained extensive damage.