75 year old Mapleton man charged with several counts of sexual misconduct to a child

On May 29, 2020, Charles C. Lagasse , 75, was arrested at approximately 2:30 p.m. at 412 Carvell Road in Mapleton. He was charged with 1 Count of Gross Sexual Assault to a Child Under 12, 2 Counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact to a Child Under 12, and 2 Counts of Visual Sexual Aggression of a Child Under 12. The arrest was made by Det. Chad Lindsey of MCU-North and Trooper Kyle Rider of Troop F. Det. Larry Anderson is the primary investigator. Lagasse was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.