In total, Maine CDC reports 3,423 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 8 since Sunday July 5th. 527 cases are currently active. Aroostook County has 24 cases, of those 4 are active.

In total, 2,787 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 15 since Monday.

No additional deaths have been reported. Maine remains at 109 COVID-19 related deaths.