Aroostook County is now at two cases. On Thursday, Maine CDC said it's possible that the case could be reassigned to a different county. They say all data on the website is preliminary, as in many cases, investigations are ongoing at the time of the website update.

As of 11:45am on April 17th, the Maine CDC reports 827 confirmed COVID 19 cases

133 have been hospitalized

352 have recovered

29 individuals have passed